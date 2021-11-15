‘Disney Melee Mania’ is shaping up to be Apple Arcade’s next big exclusive

Apple has announced that Mighty Bear Games’ Disney Melee Mania will join Apple Arcade next month.

The game is a MOBA-esque title with Disney and Pixar characters, including Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Frozone, Moana, Buzz Lightyear and more, as they battle it out in a 3v3 game mode to be crowned the next ‘Disney Champion.’

According to Apple’s press release, players will be put into a virtual arena wherein they must select one of 12 champions to play as. Each champion has their own set of moves, techniques and cosmetics that can be unlocked as you progress through the game.

Gamers will engage in five-minute bouts, and the team that scores the most points or beats a majority of the opponents will be crowned the winner.

Additionally, Apple added that more titles, such as Lego Star Wars: Castaways and NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, will also soon be available on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade first launched in 2019 to offer developers an alternative to the free-to-play, in-app monetization model that’s popular in the mobile space.

The gaming subscription platform costs $5.99 per month and is available across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. The service is also part of Apple One subscription bundles, starting at $14.95 per month. More than 200 titles are included in the service’s catalogue.

Source: Apple