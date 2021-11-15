Best Buy Canada discounts truly wireless headphones for Black Friday

Best Buy’s latest batch of Black Friday deals discounts several Truly Wireless headphones from top brands, including, Sennheiser, Sony, Beats, Apple, JBL and more.
Check out some notable buying options below:
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2nd Generation): $169.99 (regularly $179.99)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sony WF-C500 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $129.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $349.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $169.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (WF-1000XM3): $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Skullcandy Dime In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Sony WF-C500 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)
- JLab Epic Air ANC In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Razer Hammerhead In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $159.99 (regularly $229.99)
Find all Truly Wireless headphones, including open-box and refurbished ones on sale here.
