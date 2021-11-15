Amazon discounts three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC digital code

Amazon Canada is currently offering three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC at a discount.

Regularly available for $35.99, the three-month subscription is currently available for $20.99, marking a $15 discount.

The subscription allows you to access the Xbox app on PC, and download Xbox games the same day they release.

It’s worth mentioning that the discount comes amid a period of several major Xbox games coming back-to-back to Game Pass for PC, including the recently released Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, with its free-to-play multiplayer mode that Microsoft dropped earlier today.

Check out new titles added to Game Pass this month here, and find all games available for Game Pass on PC here.

Follow this link to purchase three months of Xbox Game Pass PC membership for $20.99.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Amazon