Amazon Daily Deals discounts Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and peripherals

Amazon Canada has discounted several Microsoft products, including laptops and peripherals as part of its broader Early Black Friday Deals.
Find some purchase-worthy deals below:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3 inch Touch-Screen — Intel Core i5 — 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive: $899 (regularly $999.97)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — 12.4-inch Touchscreen- – Intel Core i5 — 4GB Memory – 64GB SSD: $699 (regularly $759.98)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — 12.4-inch Touchscreen — Intel Core i5 — 8GB Memory -256GB SSD: $979 (regularly $1,229.99)
- Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse — Ice Blue: $69.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Microsoft QXL-00016 Surface Headphones 2 — Matte Black: $224.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Microsoft QXL-00008 Surface Headphones 2 — Light Gray: $224.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse — CZV-00001: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Microsoft 3RA-00001 Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Microsoft L5V-00002 Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Bluetrack Desktop — Keyboard and Mouse: $104.97 (regularly $114.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse: $17.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Microsoft All-in-One Media Keyboard: $41.97 (regularly $49.95)
- Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset — Teams Certified: $86.44 (regularly $129.99)
- Microsoft Modern 1080p HD Webcam — Teams Certified: $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
Amazon’s Microsoft deals are set to expire Tuesday, November 16th at 3am ET/12am PT. Find all Microsoft products on sale at Amazon here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon