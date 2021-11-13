Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Nov. 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Always Jane [Amazon Original]

This docuseries follows a transgender teenager with big aspirations in small-town New Jersey.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: November 12th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (44 to 47 minutes each)

Stream Always Jane here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door [Apple Original]

A seemingly normal relationship between a charming psychiatrist and his longtime patient becomes marred by manipulation and dysfunction.

Based on Joe Nocera’s podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door and stars Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: November 12th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (ADD LATER)

Stream The Shrink Next Door here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

The Freak Brothers

After smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, a trio of anti-establishment stoners awakens 50 years later in present-day San Francisco.

Based on the cult-classic comic series of the same name, The Freak Brothers features the voices of Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).

Crave premiere date: November 14th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 mins)

Stream The Freak Brothers here.

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible

This documentary highlights the career and legacy of NBA star Kevin Harnett, featuring voices like Allen Iverson and Snoop Dogg.

Crave premiere date: November 12th, 2021

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 2 hours

Stream Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Disney+ Day

This is a big week for the Disney-owned service.

To celebrate its two-year anniversary, Disney kicked off its inaugural annual Disney+ Day celebration on November 12th. As part of that, a slew of announcements was made — you can read more on those here.

For now, though, here’s a list of everything that hit Disney+ on November 12th:

Ciao Alberto (short) [Disney+ Original]

Dopesick (series premiere) [Star Original]

Enchanted

Entrelazados (series premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Feast (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Frozen Fever (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Get A Horse! (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone (series premiere) [Disney+ Original]

The Little Matchgirl (short)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special — explores the “past, present and future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Olaf Presents (all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Paperman (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Pixar Animation Studios presentation

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (short) [Disney+ Original]

Tangled Ever After (short) [Disney+ Original]

Tick Tock Tale (short) [Disney+ Original]

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 premiere, first five episodes) [Disney+ Original]

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. It’s worth noting, however, that new and returning Disney+ users can get one month of the service for $1.99 until November 14th.

Netflix

Animal [Netflix Original]

Get a close-up look at “the world’s most magnificent creatures.”

Notably, the series is narrated by a slew of celebrities, including Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Rashida Jones (Parks & Recreation), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect series) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 10th, 2021

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (44 t0 50 mins each)

Stream Animal here.

Passing [Netflix Original]

In 1920s New York City, a Black woman gets reconnected with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white.

Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, Passing was written and directed by Rebecca Hall (Christine) and stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and André Holland (Moonlight).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 10th, 2021

Genre: Black-and-white drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Stream Passing here.

Red Notice [Netflix Original]

An FBI agent reluctantly teams up with a notorious art thief to catch a rival criminal.

Red Notice was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Fast & Furious franchise), Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool ) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).

It’s worth noting that with a reported budget of $200 million USD (about $250 million CAD), Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive film to date.

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 12th, 2021

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream Red Notice here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

No Time To Die

One month after opening in theatres, Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song is now available on PVOD platforms.

The film follows Bond as he’s pulled out of retirement by the CIA to investigate a kidnapped scientist who holds the key to a deadly bioweapon. No Time To Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and features the return of Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Christoph Waltz (Ernst Stavro Blofeld), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Ralph Fiennes (M), while Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) join the cast.

Original theatrical release date: October 8th, 2021

PVOD premiere date: November 9th, 2021

Genre: Spy

Runtime: 2 hours, 43 minutes

No Time To Die is available as a 48-hour, $24.99 rental on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and the Amazon Prime Video Store.

Image credit: Netflix