Save $112 on Apple AirPods Max or $70 on AirPods Pro

If you’re looking for savings on Apple’s best audio products, there are some decent deals out there.

First up, Amazon Canada has Apple’s AirPods Max on sale for $666.92, down from the regular $779. That’s a discount of $112.38 or about 14 percent. While not the biggest price drop ever, for a relatively new Apple product, it’s not insignificant.

The only downside is Amazon only has the ‘Pink’ AirPods Max colour on sale. If you were hoping to snag a different colour, those are still $779.

You can get the Amazon Canada AirPods Max deal here.

The other deal is at The Source and is a discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro. Regularly $329.99, the AirPods Pro are now on sale for $259.99. That brings the price down by $70 (about 21 percent off).

The Source’s website notes the price will go back to $329.99 on December 1st, so you have some time to act on those ones.

You can get the AirPods Pro from The Source here.

iPhone in Canada initially spotted both deals.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada, The Source Via: iPhone in Canada, (2)