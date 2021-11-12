Walmart reveals some items from its upcoming Black Friday sale

Walmart Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm/6pm PT ET.

Check out some of the deals from its flyer posted on Twitter below:

Alright, alright. You want a sneak peek at some early Black Friday deals from Walmart Canada? 👀 Here's a look at a few early deals starting in stores on November 18th at 7am. Or, if you want to get started even earlier, they'll be available online on November 17th at 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/wXXd8m9w7J — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) November 12, 2021

Video games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One that usually cost between $69.95 and $74.96 will be discounted down to $39.96

Select PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox games, including FIFA 22 (PS4), Deathloop (PS5), Demon’s Souls (PS5), and Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) would be discounted to $49.96

Video games for Nintendo Switch that regularly cost $79.96, including Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 would be discounted down to $54.96

Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired controller: $29.96 (regularly $34.96)

PDP Nintendo Switch Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: $29.96 (regularly $39.96)

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch: $69.96 (regularly $99.96)

WD_Black P10 4TB Game Drive: $108 (regularly $134.98)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online on November 17th at 9pm ET and in stores on November 18th at 7am ET.

