Toronto-based Ecobee’s upcoming Black Friday sale will discount its SmartCamera and more

Toronto-based smart thermostat company Ecobee will go live with its Black Friday sale on Thursday, November 18th.

Here’s a sneak peek of some products that will go on sale:

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The Black Friday sale starts on November 18th and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Ecobee-related news, the company is set to be acquired by U.S.-based Generac.

Image credit: Ecobee