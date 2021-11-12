fbpx
Official looking Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and marketing materials leak online

Just release this phone already

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 12, 202112:33 PM EST
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has yet to launch, but after months of rumoured delays, it’s not surprised that the device’s full specifications and marketing images have leaked.

This latest leak reveals that the phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with Gorilla Glass and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device features a plastic rear and a camera module that features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is also rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage as well as a 4,500mAh battery.

This leak was first shared by Coinbrs, a relatively unknown source. That said, the render looks pretty legitimate. The Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to launch at an upcoming ‘Unpacked’ event in January.

Source: Coinbrs

