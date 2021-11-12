McDonald’s launches new loyalty reward program in Canada

As MobileSyrup’s go-to McDonald’s reporter after having $2,000 pilfered from my bank account through the app a few years ago, I’m here to bring you news that the fast-food chain is launching a new loyalty rewards program in Canada.

The new program allows “McUsers” to earn 100 points for every $1 they spend on menu items through the restaurant’s mobile app. McDonald’s says that users will receive 5,000 for their first purchase through the app and that customers need to present their “MyMcDonald’s Rewards Code” every time they pay for their order to get their points added to the app automatically.

Rewards include free coffee, fries, sandwiches and surprisingly, even full meals. Below is a detailed breakdown of what you can get for free with different point amounts:

2,000 points

Premium Roast Coffee/Tea/Iced Coffee (any size)

Hash Brown

Vanilla Cone

Two Li’L Donuts

4,000 points

Fries (any size)

Sausage McMuffin

Cheeseburger

Latte (any size)

6,000 points

McDouble

McMuffin breakfast sandwich (choice of Egg McMuffin, Bacon’ N Egg McMuffin, or Sausage’ N Egg McMuffin)

Junior Chicken

Snack Size McFlurry

10,000 points

Big Mac

McMuffin Extra Value Meal (choice of Egg McMuffin, Bacon’ N Egg McMuffin, or Sausage’ N Egg McMuffin Extra Value Meal)

6-pc Chicken McNuggets

Happy Meal (any)

14,000 points

Quarter Pounder with Cheese Extra Value Meal

Big Mac Extra Value Meal

McChicken Extra Value Meal

10-pc Chicken McNuggets

The fast-food restaurant’s loyalty rewards program launches on November 16th. McDonald’s says that this new program replaces the current rewards program available through its app that allowed customers to get free beverages and fries. The new rewards program will be available directly in the McDonalds Canada app.

To be fair, I did get my stolen money back through my bank, but McDonald’s, at least to my knowledge, has not improved the security of its iOS or Android app. Common ordering app features like two-factor authentication, location-aware ordering and more could go a long way towards making the app more secure.

McDonald’s mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: McDonald’s

Source: McDonald’s