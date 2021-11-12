fbpx
Marvel’s Disney+ Day special offers first looks at Canadian-led She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, new show announcements

Highlights include a new animated Spider-Man series, a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, first looks at the Canadian-led Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk and more

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 12, 202112:17 PM EST
Marvel celebrated the inaugural Disney+ Day with a 14-minute Disney+ exclusive special offering a slew of reveals of upcoming projects.

To start, we got confirmation of brand-new, previously unannounced animated series: Spider-Man: Freshman YearMarvel Zombies and a revival of the ’90s X-Men: The Animated Series. 

Further, Marvel formally unveiled two previously reported but unconfirmed titles: the live-action WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness with Kathryn Hahn and Echo, a spin-off of this month’s Hawkeye, featuring Alaqua Cox.

Beyond that, Marvel offered a new clip from Hawkeye, which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and Ms. Marvel, starring Canada’s own Iman Vellani. A first look at the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight and She-Hulk with Canada’s own Tatiana Maslany were also revealed.

Finally, Marvel reiterated that the following previously confirmed Disney+ projects are on the way:

  • Armor Wars — an Iron Man spin-off starring Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes/War Machine
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special from writer-director James Gunn (holiday 2022)
  • I Am Groot — a Guardians of the Galaxy series of shorts about Baby Groot’s early days (TBA)
  • Ironheart — an Iron Man spin-off starring Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams/Ironheart (TBA)
  • Secret Invasion — a Captain Marvel spin-off with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos (TBA 2022)
  • What If…? (Season 2) — a continuation of this year’s animated series (TBA 2022)

Disney+ subscribers can stream Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special here.

