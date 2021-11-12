Here are the most played PS5 games from the console’s first year

In celebration of the PlayStation 5’s first release anniversary, Sony has revealed the top 10 games in terms of hours played from the console’s initial release year.

Unsurprisingly, Fortnite comes out on top, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and, of course, FIFA 21. Next up is NBA 2K1, and out of left field, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows in the 4th position. Other recognizable titles like Demon’s Souls, Destiny 2 and more also appear on the list.

Below is a full list of the top titles on the PS5 in terms of hours played:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Destiny 2 MLB The Show 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Demon’s Souls NBA 2K22



In the same blog post, Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, writes that more than 360 games launched on the PlayStation 5 in its first year and that more than 25 games are currently in development at PlayStation Studios (for the record, I doubt Ryan actually wrote this post himself). While it’s been a monumental year for current-gen console gaming across both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s hard not to imagine how much more massive it could have been if the ongoing chip shortage didn’t hit the production of both systems.

Source: PlayStation