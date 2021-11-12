Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is rumoured to launch on November 15

Suit up Spartans, because Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer could launch on November 15th, just in time for the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

This rumour comes from frequently reliable source of video game leaks, @NateTheHate2, which means there’s likely at least some level of truth to it. That said, this leaker is also behind the rumours that Game Boy games were coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online service, and that didn’t happen — at least not yet.

On the other hand, Halo leaker @halodotapi also tweeted about the rumoured surprise release date.

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise. I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15. Suit up, Spartans. https://t.co/fLpR86bu4O — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) November 12, 2021

It would be a little out there for 343 Industries to launch Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer ahead of the game’s single-player campaign on December 8th, but given the mode will be free-to-play and in a sense, stands on its own, it could be possible.

It’s also worth noting that the game that started it all, Halo: Combat Evolved, will have been released 20 years ago as of November 15th. Infinite was originally scheduled to be an Xbox Series X/S launch title last year, but following a mixed reception to its initial reveal trailer, the game’s release was pushed back to 2021.

Halo Infinite releases on December 8th, 2021 on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox and PC. The game is also part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

For more on Infinite‘s multiplayer mode, check out my story focused on one of game’s early test flights. MobileSyrup will have more on Halo Infinite in the coming weeks.

Source: @NateTheHate2 Via: Windows Central