Eastlink’s Black Friday bundles and deals are live now

Get your first three months free with Eastlink's security, camera or automation packages

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 12, 202112:14 PM EST
Eastlink’s Black Friday deals are here with updated pricing and offers on data, smart home and security plans and bundles.

Find some Eastlink deals below:

Smart home and security plans

Plans

Starter Data plans

  • 250MB for $15/month
  • 3GB for $35/month
  • 6GB for $45/month

Talk & Text Plans

  • Unlimited minutes for $30/month

Rollover data

  • 10GB for $50/month
  • 12GB for $55/month
  • 15GB for $60/month
  • 20GB for $65/month

Big data

  • 40GB + 5GB for $60/month
  • 60GB + 5GB for $80/month

Find all plans here.

Bundles

  • Basic Bundle for $159.90/month includes:
  • Internet 350
  • WiFi Perfected
  • Standard DVR
  • 20+ Channels in Brilliant HD
  • Community TV
  • Caller ID
  • Voicemail
  • Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
  • 10 GB of Rollover Data
  • Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Boosted Bundle for $234.90/month includes:

  • Internet 350
  • WiFi Perfected
  • Standard DVR
  • TV Channel Exchange Lite
  • Community TV
  • Caller ID
  • Voicemail
  • Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
  • 10 GB of Rollover Data
  • Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Complete Bundle for $254.90/month includes:

  • Internet 350
  • WiFi Perfected
  • TiVo Premium DVR
  • TV Channel Exchange
  • Community TV
  • Caller ID
  • Voicemail
  • Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
  • 10 GB of Rollover Data
  • Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Ultimate Bundle for $274.90/month:

  • 1 Gbps Fibre Link Internet
  • WiFi Perfected
  • TiVo Premium DVR
  • TV Channel Exchange
  • Community TV
  • Caller ID
  • Voicemail
  • 12 more features
  • Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
  • 10 GB of Rollover Data
  • Unlimited Nationwide Minutes
  • A choice between Crave or Super Sports Pack

Find all bundles here.

Eastlink’s Black Friday deals can be found here.
Source: Eastlink

