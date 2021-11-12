fbpx
Here are all of the new movies and shows featured during Disney+ Day 2021

Highlights include a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, new looks at the Canadian-led She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel and a tease for Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 12, 20211:15 PM EST
Disney+ Day 2021

To celebrate two years of Disney+, Disney held its first-ever ‘Disney+ Day’ celebration on November 12th.

Throughout the day, the company offered a variety of glimpses at upcoming projects both completely new and previously announced. These spanned all of its brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

 

Check out the full thread above for all of the announcements and trailers, but for a more concise chronological breakdown of reveals, keep on reading:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Release date: January 28th, 2022

Baymax

Release window: Summer 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen

Release window: March 2022

Disenchanted

Release window: Fall 2022

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (animated movie)

Release date: December 3rd, 2021

The Beatles Get Back (first clip)

Release date: November 25th, 2021

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Release window: Spring 2022

Better Nate Than Ever (new original movie)

Release window: Spring 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 (first image)

Release window: Fall 2022

Pinocchio (live-action)

Release window: Fall 2022

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Release window: TBA 2022

Welcome to Earth

Release date: December 8th, 2021

America the Beautiful

Release window: TBA 2022

Sneakerella

Release date: February 18th, 2022

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Release window: February 2022

High School Musical: The Musical — The Series (Season 3 renewal)

Release window: TBA 2022

The Spiderwick Chronicles (TV series, first artwork)

Release window: TBA

Willow (TV series)

Release window: TBA 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi (exclusive Disney+ behind-the-scenes video)

Release window: TBA 2022

Cars on the Road (TV series)

Release window: TBA 2022

Behind-the-scenes documentaries on Turning Red (Canadian movie) and Lightyear

Release window: TBA 2022

Pixar’s Win or Lose

Release window: TBA 2023

Zootopia+ (series of animated shorts)

Release window: TBA 2022

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog spin-off)

Release window: TBA 2023

A revival of X-Men: The Animated Series

Release window: TBA 2023

Moon Knight (first look on Disney+)

Release window: TBA 2022

She-Hulk (starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany — first look on Disney+)

Release window: TBA 2022

Ms. Marvel (starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani — first look on Disney+)

Release window: Summer 2022

What If…? (Season 2)

Echo (Hawkeye spin-off)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated series)

Agatha: House of Harkness (WandaVision spin-off)

Release window: TBA

Marvel Zombies (animated series)

Release window: TBA

 

Note: we didn’t include tweets related to content that was already confirmed to be dropping today, like Jungle Cruise, or tweets reiterating previously announced upcoming titles, like Marvel’s Secret Invasion or Ironheart. Read more on Marvel’s Disney+-exclusive stream here and Pixar’s Disney+ exclusive presentation here.

Meanwhile, a full round-up of all the new movies and shows that hit Disney+ today can be found here. It’s also worth mentioning that new and returning Disney+ subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 CAD until November 14th. Otherwise, it’s priced at $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

