Here are all of the new movies and shows featured during Disney+ Day 2021

To celebrate two years of Disney+, Disney held its first-ever ‘Disney+ Day’ celebration on November 12th.

Throughout the day, the company offered a variety of glimpses at upcoming projects both completely new and previously announced. These spanned all of its brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Release date: January 28th, 2022

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to @DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. pic.twitter.com/I8eZArZ3DH — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021

Baymax

Release window: Summer 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen

Release window: March 2022

Disenchanted

Release window: Fall 2022

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (animated movie)

Release date: December 3rd, 2021

Check out the new poster for Diary of a #WimpyKid and stream the all-new animated movie on #DisneyPlus December 3! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SF21jOByT6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The Beatles Get Back (first clip)

Release date: November 25th, 2021

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Release window: Spring 2022

Better Nate Than Ever (new original movie)

Release window: Spring 2022

Chase your dreams & be a star 🎭🎵 Better Nate Than Ever, an Original Movie streaming on #DisneyPlus in Spring 2022, stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, & Joshua Bassett as Nate's big brother, Anthony! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gGrAztfJIU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Hocus Pocus 2 (first image)

Release window: Fall 2022

Pinocchio (live-action)

Release window: Fall 2022

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2022. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/ypbdXRudCW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Release window: TBA 2022

Welcome to Earth

Release date: December 8th, 2021

America the Beautiful

Release window: TBA 2022

Sneakerella

Release date: February 18th, 2022

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Release window: February 2022

High School Musical: The Musical — The Series (Season 3 renewal)

Release window: TBA 2022

The Spiderwick Chronicles (TV series, first artwork)

Release window: TBA

Your field guide to a world of fantasy. #TheSpiderwickChronicles, a new live-action Original Series based on the best-selling books, is coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/AbDkEPntZV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Willow (TV series)

Release window: TBA 2022

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow, an Original Series streaming on @DisneyPlus in 2022. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/e83UZ67tCd — Willow (@WillowMovie) November 12, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi (exclusive Disney+ behind-the-scenes video)

Release window: TBA 2022

Cars on the Road (TV series)

Release window: TBA 2022

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the @DisneyPlus original series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/FxVp0iHtaY — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2021

Behind-the-scenes documentaries on Turning Red (Canadian movie) and Lightyear

Release window: TBA 2022

Pixar’s Win or Lose

Release window: TBA 2023

⚾ Step up to the plate and check out this first look art from @Pixar's Win or Lose, an all-new animated series coming to #DisneyPlus in Fall 2023! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/t0IXjzopZQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Zootopia+ (series of animated shorts)

Release window: TBA 2022

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/BPyiK5nKog — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog spin-off)

Release window: TBA 2023

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A revival of X-Men: The Animated Series

Release window: TBA 2023

Moon Knight (first look on Disney+)

Release window: TBA 2022

She-Hulk (starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany — first look on Disney+)

Release window: TBA 2022

Ms. Marvel (starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani — first look on Disney+)

Release window: Summer 2022

Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/GZzAqoeIn0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

What If…? (Season 2)

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…?, an animated Original Series, is coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/TAt7oPIDjx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Echo (Hawkeye spin-off)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated series)

Agatha: House of Harkness (WandaVision spin-off)

Release window: TBA

Marvel Zombies (animated series)

Release window: TBA

Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/YetfOYpDPj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, a full round-up of all the new movies and shows that hit Disney+ today can be found here. It's also worth mentioning that new and returning Disney+ subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 CAD until November 14th. Otherwise, it's priced at $11.99/month or $119.99/year.