Canadian government to test Alert Ready system on November 17th

The federal government has another Alert Ready test slated for November 17th, 2021.

That means on Wednesday, Canadians with a compatible mobile phone should receive a test alert on their phone. The Alert Ready system serves as a way for the government to quickly communicate critical, potentially life-saving information to people across the country.

For example, it could be used to warn about a natural disaster, like a dangerous storm or earthquake. In Ontario, it’s been used several times for Amber alerts. Unfortunately, those alerts also resulted in some of the less thoughtful among us tying up emergency resources by calling 9-1-1 to complain about Amber alerts.

Speaking of which, this upcoming test might be a great time for you to test out ways to mute the incoming alert if you find they often disturb you. I usually keep my phones on Do Not Disturb at night and I’ve never had an emergency alert wake me up (which may come back to bite me someday).

Anyway, for Ontario, the test alert will deploy at 12:55pm ET on November 17th. All the other provinces and territories will have alert tests on the 17th, but the times can differ. You can check out the full schedule on the Alert Ready website.