Xbox Design Lab adds more controller options, including rubberized grips and metallic finishes

Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft’s custom Xbox controller program, now offers a bunch of additional personalization options.

To start, rubberized grips and metallic finishes are returning to Design Lab. These features were offered during the previous iteration of the program but were missing once it was relaunched in June.

This means Xbox Design Lab now offers all of the customization options that it did in the past, with the added benefit being that you can use them on the slightly revised Xbox Wireless Controller that was introduced with the Series X/S.

Further, Xbox is introducing the following new options for Design Lab:

Black rubberized grips for both the back case and side grips

Nineteen new metallic finish colours for D-Pads and Triggers (Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green and Warm Gold)

Three new colour options for controller parts — Dragonfly Blue, Nocturnal Green (previously Military Green) and Velocity Green (previously Electric Green)

Alternatively, new “Inspired by” controller designs based on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Riders Republic and Forza Horizon 5.

Design Lab controllers start at $84.99 CAD and can be customized and ordered here.

It’s worth noting that the Design Lab expansion comes during Microsoft’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, which falls on November 15th. On that date, the company will have a special stream to commemorate the history of both Xbox and Halo, which both originated in November 2001. You can read more on that here.

Source: Xbox