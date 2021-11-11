Walmart Canada offering free Turtle Beach headset with Far Cry 6 purchase

Walmart Canada is currently running an exclusive gaming promotion that offers a free Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset with the purchase of Far Cry 6.

The Ubisoft Toronto-developed open-world shooter costs $79.99 CAD, while the Recon 70 is normally priced at $49.99 on its own.

It’s important to note that the bundle specifically includes the ‘Arctic Camo’ headset if you’re particularly picky on the colour. The bundle is available of the PS4, PS5 and Xbox versions of the game. The promotion runs from November 11th to November 17th.

Originally released on October 7th, Far Cry 6 follows guerrilla fighter Dani Rojas as they attempt to topple the ruthless dictator Antón Castillo on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. Notably, Castillo is played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame.

In related news, Vaas: Insanity, the first DLC story add-on for Far Cry 6, was recently given an official November 16th release date. As the title suggests, the DLC focuses on Far Cry 3‘s standout villain, Vaas Montenegro, once again played by Montreal’s own Michael Mando, who co-stars on Better Call Saul with Esposito.

Image credit: Ubisoft