These six titles are available to stream on GeForce Now this week

Tale of Immortal, MapleStory, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and more are available this week

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 11, 20211:01 PM EST
Nvidia has released six new games streaming on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.

Find titles available to stream this week below and scroll further to check the games releasing later in November:

Releasing this week

  • Bright Memory: Infinite (new game launch on Steam)
  • Epic Chef (new game launch on Steam)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 (new game on launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • MapleStory (Steam)
  • Severed Steel (Steam)
  • Tale of Immortal (Steam)

Releasing later this month

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.

Nvidia also recently launched a new RTX 3080 subscription tier for GeForce Now that can stream games at 1440p with up to 120FPS on a Mac or PC. Learn more about the new subscription tier here.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia

