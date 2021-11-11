Subaru steps into the EV space with the Solterra

After building some hype back in the spring, Subaru has finally revealed its first all-electric vehicle, the 2022 Solterra.

The crossover is coming to Canada next year, but the automaker has yet to share the price. However, it’s not the flashiest EV we’ve ever seen, so I’m holding out hope that it won’t be priced too high compared to the existing gasoline Outback ($31,000 CAD).

The automaker says the car will come in both front- and all-wheel drive versions. The single motor design will only have 201 horse power, but the larger option is pushing 214 horses. Both versions share the same 71.4 kWh battery that can push the base model for an estimated 530km, and the dual-motor option aims for 460km. To charge, the car supports DC fast-charging up to 150kW, so we’d expect that to take around an hour to top up on a fast charger.

There isn’t much more info out on the car yet, but the interior looks pretty standard compared to most other modern cars on the roads today.

