Shell Canada to receive $3.95 million from federal government to create EV charging network

Shell Canada has revealed that it received $3.95 million in funding from the Canadian federal government to build 79 electric vehicles (EV) fast-charging stations across five Canadian provinces.

This initiative includes 36 EV chargers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, according to the NRCan’s EV and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, as first reported by Electric Autonomy.

Electric Autonomy says that it’s unclear if the locations included in the report feature all of Shell’s planned EV charging stations or if they only relate to the chargers constructed with government funding.

In total, Shell plans to build roughly 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across North America by 2025. The report also mentions that the federal government will give $300,000 in funding to convenience store 7-Eleven to build 12 charging stations at six of its locations in British Columbia.

Source: Electric Autonomy, NRcan