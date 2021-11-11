Quebec Government looking to fit province into Tesla’s battery supply chain

A new report has been released that claims members of the Quebec government flew to California to talk to Tesla about becoming part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s battery supply chain.

This move makes sense for the province since Quebec is rich in battery minerals like nickel, lithium and more, and is likely looking to leverage its natural resources as parts of the world slowly shift to EVs. The province’s provincial government also recently announced that it plans to invest between $1 and $3 billion towards extracting these minerals.

The original report comes from Le Journal de Montreal, but a representative of Quebec’s Economy Minister also confirmed that the government met with Telsa last month, according to Electrek.

Overall this doesn’t mean much yet, but it’s exciting to see that Quebec is looking for more ways to get in on the electric vehicle revolution.

Source: Electrek