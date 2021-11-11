Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to reportedly sport 60-megapixel selfies and 144Hz refresh rate

Motorola is working on a new Edge flagship smartphone, and if this latest leak is accurate, it’s set to offer high-level specs, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) in collaboration with 91mobiles.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 6.6-inch flat display with a hole punch cutout, an OLED panel, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+.

Sooo… Here comes your very first look at the #Motorola #MotoEdge30Ultra aka #MotoEdgeX! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + key specs + dimensions) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/PIAZVROTWN pic.twitter.com/7yfTX2nNgr — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 11, 2021

The handset will also feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. The 2-megapixel shooter features a depth lens, and the secondary 50-megapixel shooter offers an ultrawide lens. Further, the handset is rumoured to sport a 60-megapixel selfie shooter, which is the highest megapixel count I’ve seen in any selfie camera.

The phone sports a 5,000mAh battery and is rumoured to measure 163.1 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (10mm including the rear camera bump).

Processor-wise, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 898 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also offer Android 11, with IP52 water resistance, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

Image Credit: @onleaks, 91mobiles

Source: @onleaks, 91mobiles