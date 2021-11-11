Instagram tests new ‘Take a Break’ feature to encourage time away from the app

Instagram is testing a new feature called ‘Take a Break.’

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said in a recent video posted on Twitter that “If you opt-in, [the feature] encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes.”

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Mosseri says that this feature is part of a wider effort to give users more control over their experience on Instagram. “Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you,” said Mosseri.

An Instagram spokesperson told The Verge that users will need to opt-in to turn on the feature, but that it will specifically send a notification to teens encouraging them to try ‘Take a Break.’

Mosseri’s video also outlines how the feature will work. First off, there will be a prompt in the user’s feeds that won’t take over the entire screen. When the user turns on the feature, they’ll see a prompt that enables them to select what length of the time they want to spend on the app before they receive a reminder with suggestions like “take a few deep breaths, write down what you’re thinking,” and more.

Additionally, Mosseri said that Instagram worked with third-party experts to figure out what tips to offer and how to frame ‘Take a Break.’ Finally, he says that Facebook-owned Instagram wants to be “comfortable” with the feature before its wider launch next month.

Source: Adam Mosseri, The Verge