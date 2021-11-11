Fido reportedly offering $55/30GB plan to some ‘loyal’ customers

Some Fido customers are reportedly being offered a $55/30GB plan, although your mileage may vary.

RedFlagDeals user ‘y2dave’ wrote in a post that they got the “special plan” when logging on to the Fido app.

Another RFD user commented below, saying, “My offers have been $60 30GB, $65 35GB, etc…. all the way up to $90 50GB I think.”

The screenshot provided with the post clarifies that it is an ‘exclusive plan’ for ‘loyal Fido customers.’ The plan offers unlimited Canada-wide minutes along with unlimited text, picture and video messages from Canada to the U.S. and international mobile numbers.

The closest resembling plan that Fido has on its website is a $70/15GB plan.

Check your Fido app to see if you have a similar promotional plan available.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals — y2dave

Via: RedFlagDeals