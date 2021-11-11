Coastal First Nations, Rogers partnership to build cell towers in Haida Gwaii

Rogers Communications and Coastal First Nations (CFN) announced a partnership set to benefit CFN communities by improving connectivity, strengthening environmental stewardship and help Indigenous entrepreneurs grow their businesses with digital tools.

The partnership covers several initiatives that will be announced between now and 2022. These initiatives include academic research projects, the creation and growth of Indigenous-led internet service providers (ISPs) and digital platforms for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

As part of the initial partnership announcement, Rogers and CFN also unveiled four initiatives:

Build five new cell sites and upgrade existing infrastructure on Haida Gwaii in B.C. and bring new “near contiguous” coverage to Highway 16 from Masset through Port Clements to Queen Charlotte.

Rogers will invest and support CFN’s environmental stewardship work that supports a long-standing sense of collective responsibility to care for our lands and waters.

Rogers Sports & Media and CFN will raise awareness about the environmental challenges facing the Great Bear Rainforest, such as the threatened salmon population, with an upcoming music festival involving Indigenous artists and performances.

‘Today’s Shopping Choice’s Let’s Shop Better’ platform will support new opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs from CFN communities.

Rogers also said it would engage in research and training initiatives and partner with CFN to support community events, increase its local presence and provide employment opportunities for youth and local entrepreneurs.

Source: Rogers