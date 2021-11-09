Walmart ‘Singles’ Week’ sale discounts a variety of electronics

Walmart Singles’ Week sale is offering savings on a variety of electronics, including smartphones, tablets and more.
These items are only on sale online until November 10th.
Below are some of the best deals:
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: now $209.98, was $249
- Apple iPad 5 9.7-inch 32GB: now $359.99, was $529.99
- Jabra Elite Active 75t (Certified Refurbished): now $107.99, was $239.99
- LG OLED 55 4K Smart TV: now $1,697.99, was $1,997.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 128GB: now $799, was $1,199
- Samsung Galaxy A32 -128GB: now $314.99, was $399.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: now $289.99, was $399.99
- Samsung Galaxy S9+: now $288.99, was $429.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – 128GB: now $603.29, was $799.99
There are tons more deals available in this sale — check them out here.
