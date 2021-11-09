Travis Scott’s ‘Out West’ emote removed from Fortnite item shop

Following the overcrowded, dangerous mess that was Astroworld, Fortnite has decided to remove a music emote from the item shop that featured Travis Scott.

As reported by EuroGamer, The “Out West” emote, inspired by Scott’s song “Out West,” has been pulled from the Fortnite Item Shop. In fact, the whole subsection of the Item Shop that displayed the dance emote has vanished.

Give us a refund on this skin don’t want him anymore pic.twitter.com/6EzFbsSOOV — 🟪Jmcc👽 (@mccgamer) November 8, 2021

The emote was supposedly on sale in conjunction with Scott’s music festival Astroworld, which was cut short due to the death of eight people. As of Tuesday, at least 18 lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the overcrowded event that took place in Houston, Texas.

Fortnite fans have mostly applauded the removal of Scott’s emote from the item shop. However, there is no restriction in place to prevent existing owners from wearing the skin in-game.

As of now, it appears that the “Out West” emote was the only Travis Scott item removed from the shop, and it is currently unknown whether Epic Games will remove other Travis Scott emotes or skins in the future.

Via: EuroGamer