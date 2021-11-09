Tesla begins upgrading its older EVs with self-driving hardware

Tesla finally has to put its money where its mouth is and has upgraded some of the cars it sold as ‘Full Self-driving’ capable but actually aren’t.

The company began selling cars that were Full Self-driving capable back in 2016, even though at that point, the electric vehicle (EV) maker wasn’t even close to developing the software needed to make it run. Still, Telsa sold the option for years, and now it needs to recall some of those cars to add more cameras and robust computers to bring them up to par with modern Tesla vehicles.

Now, some owners are reporting receiving messages like the one below, according to Electrek:

“As an owner with Full Self-Driving Capability and early production cameras (your VIN), you are eligible for complimentary Autopilot Camera Upgrade, Camera replacements are required to access a continuously expanding suite of Full Self-Driving Capability features.

To arrange your complimentary camera replacements, schedule a new appointment from the Service menu in your Tesla App, Select’ ‘Schedule Servic’>” Upgrades & Accessories’>” Autopilot Camer””

We still don’t know how many vehicles this message is going out to, but it’s nice to see Tesla is at least making an effort to remedy its false promises from years past.

Source: Electrek