Samsung reveals new LPDDR5X DRAM memory for high-end smartphones

Samsung has announced the next step for smartphone RAM.

In a recent press release, the company revealed its new LPDDR5X DRAM that will be featured in flagship-level smartphones from Samsung and other manufacturers.

Samsung says that the LPDDR5X DRAM sports 1.3x processing speeds compared to LPDDR5 DRAM. Additionally, the company says that this new RAM uses 20 percent less power, makes the phones faster and puts less strain on the battery.

The South Korean company says that DRAM will appear in various products, including laptops, servers and cars. Further, the new DRAM sports a 14nm base, which is in contrast to the 10nm structure of LPDDR5.

We’ll likely see the new RAM in Samsung’s upcoming S series flagship, the Galaxy S22, but we won’t know until next year when the company unveils its new phone.

Source: Samsung