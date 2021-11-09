London Drugs’ Singles’ Day Sale is live with solid audio product discounts

London Drugs is offering a ‘Singles’ Day’ sale with several audio devices, including headphones and speakers on sale. The Singles’ Day sale is expected to end tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th, at 11:59pm PT.
Find some notable deals from the sale below:
Headphones
- Audio-Technica True Wireless Earbuds – Black – ATHCKR7TW: $49.99 (regularly $149.99)
- JBL Endurance Dive Bluetooth Earbuds – Black – JBLENDURDIVEBLK: $49.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Audio-Technica Solid Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Black – ATHWS990BTBK: $99.9 (regularly $249.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case – White – MWP22AM/A: $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Grey – ATHSR50BTBW: $129.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case – White – MV7N2AM/A: $179.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – Soapstone – 794297-0400: $379.99 (regularly $479.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds – White – MJ4Y3LL/A: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds – Black – S2DMWP740: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Matte Black – MX3X2LL/A: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
Find all headphones on sale here.
Portable speakers
- Apple HomePod mini – Space Grey – MY5G2C/A: $119.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Atomi Bluetooth Shower Speaker – Grey – AT1259: $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Klipsch Groove Heritage Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black – GROOVEHB: $99.99 (regularly $229.99)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker – Black – JBLGO2BLK: $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- iHome PlayTough X Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black – IBT300BG: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
Find all portable speakers on sale here.