You can now access Hayu directly from your LG smart TV

NBCUniversal has announced that Hayu’s ad-free video-0n-demand service is now available directly on LG TVs running webOS 4.0 through webOS 6.0.

The Hayu app offers a wide variety of programming with over 300 series and 8,000 episodes, all of which are now available directly on LG Smart TVs in 27 countries, including Canada.

Hayu offers a range of on-demand all-reality shows, including The Real Housewives, Below Deck and every season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

You can try out Hayu for free with a seven-day trial, after which you’ll be charged $5.99 CAD per month.

Source: NBCUniversal