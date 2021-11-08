WhatsApp reportedly working on ‘Communities,’ an expansion of Groups

Facebook Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Communities feature, as spotted by WABetaInfo.

The feature will reportedly build on top of the current WhatsApp ‘Groups’ to give group administrators more power, including the option to create groups inside groups, similar to how Discord functions. For example, you can have a master chat about upcoming sporting events with sub-chats covering specific sports like basketball or soccer.

According to WABetaInfo, community icons will be square, whereas regular groups will retain their circular icons, allowing users to distinguish between the two types of group chats. Further, all of the chats would operate like they do now, with end-to-end encryption.

Not a lot is known about the reported feature. However, we do know that admins would be able to manually invite users to join the community or share an invitation link, similar to how it works now.

We’re not sure if and when WhatsApp will roll out ‘Communities.’

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo