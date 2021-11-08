Up to 25,000 TTC workers may have had info stolen in ransomware attack

Employees who work for the Toronto Transit Commission may have had their personal information stolen in a company-wide cyber attack.

The agency says that up to 25,000 employees might have had their names, addresses and SIN numbers compromised when the transit agency was hacked a few weeks ago. On top of that, the transit authority is also looking into whether any businesses and customers might have also been affected.

The only silver lining that the TTC has provided is that it is “very important to note that, at this time, there is no evidence that any of the personal information that was accessed has been misused.” Do with that what you will.

The TTC was attacked on October 29th, and the hackers began by messing with vehicle tracking systems, online booking portals, internal emails and more. The agency has been working to resolve the issues and has said that it’s been notifying affected individuals. It’s also providing credit monitoring and theft protection as it deems appropriate. This seems like a bit of a weak response from a company whose employees now have to worry about identity theft.

Source: TTC