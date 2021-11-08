Samsung reportedly launching another Galaxy S22 set with a new model number

Samsung seems to be making three variants S22 series variants, like legitimately nine phones: three S22 Ultras, three S22+’ and three S22 phones, according to SamMobile.

Two sets of S series handsets isn’t uncommon. Typically, Samsung releases Exynos and Qualcomm models — Exynos for Korean Galaxy S22 devices and Qualcomm for Canada and the U.S. These phones are separated by model numbers that end in “U,” “B,” and “N.” However, the folks at SamMobile have now spotted an S22 trio that ends with the letter “E” in the model number.

Samsung has never had a model number that ends with “E” for a product it has released, but it has used it for the unreleased Galaxy S21 FE, according to the FCC.

The writers at Galaxy Club suspect that this model number could be used for handset variants for regions such as Africa, Asia and India, but it’s unclear. It’s also unclear what chipset these S22 variants will sport. It’s possible that some African and Asian markets will now get Qualcomm-chipped phones.

At this point, there’s no telling why Samsung is releasing this third set of handsets, but the South Korean company will likely launch the handset sometime in January or February next year.

Source: SamMobile