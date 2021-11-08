fbpx
Microsoft highlights Indigenous creators and games for Native American Heritage Month

You can find this curated list of games, movies and TV shows by searching "Indigenous" in both the Xbox and Microsoft Store

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 8, 20218:02 PM EST
Microsoft is celebrating Native American Heritage Month by highlighting games, movies and TV inspired by Indigenous creators, cultures and protagonists around the world on Xbox and Windows.

The Microsoft Store on Xbox and Windows in countries like Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Colombia, the UK, the US and more can find Indigenous community picks by searching for “Indigenous” in the Stores.

A few of the games highlighted include:

A few of the Movies and TV shows include:

You can learn more about, here.

