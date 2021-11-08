Microsoft highlights Indigenous creators and games for Native American Heritage Month

Microsoft is celebrating Native American Heritage Month by highlighting games, movies and TV inspired by Indigenous creators, cultures and protagonists around the world on Xbox and Windows.
The Microsoft Store on Xbox and Windows in countries like Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Colombia, the UK, the US and more can find Indigenous community picks by searching for “Indigenous” in the Stores.
A few of the games highlighted include:
- Never Alone
- Button City
- Tunche
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Windbound
- Carto
- Mulaka
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather and Aritana and the Twin Masks
- Tell Me Why
A few of the Movies and TV shows include:
- Smoke Signals
- The Legend of Korra
- Moana
- Cleverman
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls
- Whale Rider
You can learn more about, here.