Best Buy has Razer’s three-piece gaming bundle available for $89.99

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a ‘Razer Battle Gaming Bundle‘ with a mouse, a headset and a mouse pad.

Regularly available for $169.99, the bundle, which includes the DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse, BlackShark V2 X wired headset and a Gigantus V2 soft gaming mouse pad, is available for $89.99.

For reference, Best Buy has the same headphone listed solo for $79.99, making the bundle a much better deal to consider.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 features Razer’s Focus+ 20K optical sensors for ultra-fast cursor movement and precise aim with the mouse’s ergonomic design making it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. It comes with Razer’s seven-metre-long SpeedFlex USB cable for seamless control and minimal input delay.

Next, the BlackShark V2 X is an affordable pair of high-comfort headphones with solid 7.1 surround sound via the company’s Synapse app. When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the headphones received a solid 8/10 score. Read more about the headphones here.

The Gigantus V2 mousepad is made of high-density rubber foam, ensuring durability for the mat and comfort for your wrist. And no matter how hard you flick your mouse, the anti-slip base prevents the pad from moving around on your desk.

Learn more about the Razer Battle Gaming Bundle or purchase it from Best Buy for $89.99 here.