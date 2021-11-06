Tesla Canada to locate manufacturing facility in Markham, Ontario

Markham, Ontario Mayor shared on social media that Tesla Canada would locate a manufacturing facility in the city to produce manufacturing equipment for use at the company’s ‘gigafactories.’

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Frank Scarpitti welcomed Tesla, calling it a great addition to “the ‘future car’ cluster of companies” in Markham. You can read the full quote from the image below:

“I am delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham. The facility will be the first branded Tesla Canada manufacturing facility in Canada and will produce state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to be used at the Gigafactories located around the world in the production of batteries.”

Welcome Tesla look forward to official launch. You are a great addition the “future car” cluster of companies in @cityofmarkham pic.twitter.com/9ZRU2lWyEO — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) November 4, 2021

Scarpitti also clarified that the manufacturing facility would be located “just south of Highway 7 west of Warden.”

The mayor’s announcement comes just days after Tesla Canada put out a call for applications on LinkedIn, which also included a recruitment video republished by Tesla North on YouTube.

The video shows a short interview with employees at the Markham location who work on battery development, factory design, charging infrastructure, battery CNC machine programming and more.

Source: Frank Scarpitti (Twitter) Via: Tesla North