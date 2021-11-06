Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [November 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

A Man Named Scott [Amazon Original]

Director Robert Alexander (The Shop) chronicles the highs and lows of rapper Kid Cudi’s 10-plus-year journey of making music.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Apple TV+

Dickinson (Season 3) [Apple Original]

In the final season of Apple’s comedy about famed poet Emily Dickinson, Emily decides to fully commit to both her relationship with Sue and her path to poetry instead of fame.

Dickinson was created by Alena Smith (The Affair) and stars Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse), Toby Huss (King of the Hill) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Killian & The Comeback Kids).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Finch [Apple Original]

An ailing inventor navigates a post-apocalyptic world to find a new home for his beloved dog and robot.

Finch was directed by Miguel Sapochnik and stars Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan) and Caleb Landry Jones (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as the voice of Jeff the robot.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Crave

Dexter: New Blood

Ten years after the events of the original Dexter series, Michael C. Hall returns as the eponymous serial killer as he abandons the quiet life he was leading for sinister purposes.

Original Dexter showrunner Cylde Phillips returns for New Blood, as does Jennifer Carpenter (Debra Morgan) and John Lithgow (Trinity Killer), while Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love) and Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) join the cast.

Crave premiere date: November 7th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

In the Heights

Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ musical of the same name, In the Heights follows a New York City bodega owner who saves all of his money in the pursuit of a better life.

The film was directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Melissa Barrera (Vida), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Original release: June 10th, 2021 (theatres and digital)

Crave premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Musical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 23 minutes

Netflix

Arcane [Netflix Original]

Learn about the origins of several characters from Riot’s popular League of Legends video game, including Piltover and Zaun.

Arcane features an ensemble voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) and Katie Leung (Harry Potter series).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 6th, 2021 (new episodes weekly)

Genre: Animation

Runtime: Nine episodes (about 40 minutes each)

Big Mouth (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

The latest season of Big Mouth is all about romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumors.

The series was created by Nick Kroll (Kroll Show), Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy), Mark Levin, (Earth 2) and Jennifer Flackett (Wimbledon) and features the voices of Kroll, John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer), Jason Mantzoukas (How Did This Get Made?) and Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Animated sitcom

Runtime: Ten episodes (27 to 34 minutes each)

The Harder They Fall [Netflix Original]

Outlaw Nat Love and his gang seek revenge against the ruthless crime boss Rufus Buck.

Based on real people from the 19th-century American West, The Harder They Fall was co-written and directed by Jeymes Samuel (“The Bullitts”) and features an ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Idris Elba (Luther), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Regina King (Watchmen) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 3rd, 2021

Genre: Western

Runtime: 2 hours, 19 minutes

Love Hard [Netflix Original]

After meeting on a dating app, a young woman travels to her crush’s hometown for Christmas, only to discover she’s been catfished.

Love Hard was directed by Hernán Jiménez (Elsewhere) and stars Toronto’s own Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever).

It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

In the final season of Narcos: Mexico, a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power.

The series was created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro (Narcos) and stars Jose Maria Yazpik (Narcos), Scoot McNairy (Argo), Matt Letscher (The Flash), Alejandro Edda (Fear The Walking Dead) and rapper Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 5th, 2021

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (49 to 69 minutes each)

