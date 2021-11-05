Shoppers Drug Mart is back with its 20x PC Optimum Points promotion

Shoppers Drug Mart is again offering a single-use 20x point coupon until November 7th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.
On a typical day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
To get the 20x coupon, open your Shoppers Drug Mart or PC Optimum app. You can also access the voucher by clicking “load offer” in your weekly Shoppers email.
It’s worth noting that you need to spend a minimum of $75 to be eligible for the 20x multiplier.
Here are a few electronics that you can purchase that will get you over the $75 mark:
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: $299.99
- AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case: $179
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $249.99
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red Joy-Con: $379.99
- Venu SQ GPS smartwatch: $279.99
- Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB: $109.99
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $299.99
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $89.99
You can learn more about all current promotions, including the online 20x points one here or browse Shoppers’ electronics catalogue here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart