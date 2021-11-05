Shoppers Drug Mart is back with its 20x PC Optimum Points promotion

Shoppers Drug Mart is again offering a single-use 20x point coupon until November 7th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.

On a typical day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.

To get the 20x coupon, open your Shoppers Drug Mart or PC Optimum app. You can also access the voucher by clicking “load offer” in your weekly Shoppers email.