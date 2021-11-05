Here are all of the new movies and shows hitting Disney+ on Disney+ Day

Exactly one week from today is Disney+ Day, the Mouse House’s inaugural celebration of, as its name suggests, all things Disney+.

The company picked November 12th because the streaming service originally launched in Canada, the U.S. and the Netherlands on that date in 2019. Fast forward two years and Disney is ringing in the occasion with Disney+ Day, which it describes as “a special global company-wide fan celebration.”

So what does that mean? Well, Disney is promising a slew of new content releases on Disney+, as well as a “special presentation” to reveal what’s coming to the service in the future from its various brands, including Marvel.

Disney hasn’t revealed an exact schedule for its Disney+ Day presentation, although it will stream on Disney+ for subscribers. We’ll be sure to cover that news once it becomes available.

For now, though, Disney has revealed what new content is dropping on November 12th. See below for the full list:

Disney/Pixar

Ciao Alberto (short) [Disney+ Original]

Entrelazados (series premiere, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Feast (short) [Disney+ Original]

Frozen Fever (short) [Disney+ Original]

Get A Horse! (short) [Disney+ Original]

The Little Matchgirl (short)

Olaf Presents (a series of shorts, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Paperman (Short) [Disney+ Original]

Tangled Ever After (short) [Disney+ Original]

Tick Tock Tale (short) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Star

Dopesick (series premiere) [Star Original]

Marvel

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special — explores the “past, present and future” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (expect announcements related to upcoming shows)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (streaming premiere, starring Mississauga, Ontario’s own Simu Liu)

National Geographic

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 premiere, first five episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Star Wars

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

20th Century/Walt Disney Studios

Home Sweet Home Alone (series premiere) [Disney+ Original]

Jungle Cruise (streaming premiere for all Disney+ subscribers, no Premier Access fee required)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (short) [Disney+ Original]

That’s everything we know of at the moment, but if any more content gets confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this story. You can also click here to find out what else is coming to Disney+ Canada this month.

Otherwise, stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more Disney+ Day coverage.

Image credit: Marvel Studios