Philips Hue products heavily discounted for ‘Early Black Friday’

Leading up to Black Friday on November 26th, Amazon Canada already revealed several ‘early’ tech deals you can score. The latest deals to be added to Amazon Canda’s growing list include Philips Hue smart light products.
Below are some of the best offers:
- Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus V4 2m Base Kit + 1m Extension (Bluetooth) — $93 (Save $40.06)
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip 2m — $101.98 (Save $18.01)
- Hue White Ambiance and Colour 3pk Starter Kit with Smart Button + Philips Hue Lightstrip — $305.01 (Save $8.81)
- Philips Hue High Lumen White Single Bulb — $29.99 (Save $1.99)
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Amarant Outdoor Linear lamp — $190.12 (Save $9.87)
- Philips Hue Play Double Kit – Black Finish + White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip — $183 (Save $77.96)
- Philips Hue White and Colour Single A19 with Philips Hue Bridge — $91 (Save $38.98)
- Philips Hue Colour and White Ambiance Starter Kit Smart Light Bulb and Play Double Kit — $271 (Save $117.62)
