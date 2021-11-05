Best Buy’s Black Friday pricing is applicable on these TVs

Best Buy Canada is currently offering several 2021-released 4K and 8K TVs at discounted ‘Black Friday’ pricing.
You can find some of the notable deals below:
32-inch and smaller TVs
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD LED Smart TV (32LF221C21) – Fire TV Edition: $239.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Insignia 24-inch 720P HD LED TV (NS-24DF310CA21) – 2020: $189.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Insignia 32-inch 1080p HD LED Smart TV (NS-32F202CA22) – Fire TV Editon – 2021: $239.99 (regularly $329.99)
33 to 55-inch TVs
- Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN43LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $999.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR50X90J) – 2021: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
- Sony X80J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD50X80J) – 2021: $849.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Sony MASTER 48-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android OS Smart TV (XBR48A9S) – 2020: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- LG 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (50UP7560AUD) – 2021: $749.99 (regularly $799.99)
Find all 33 to 55-inch TVs on sale here.
55 to 65-inch TVs
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 55=inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR55X90J) – 2021: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN65QN90AAFXZC) – 2021 – Titan Black: $2,499.99 (regularly $3,499.99)
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED65C1AUB) – 2021: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,799.99)
- Sony X80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD65X80J) – 2021: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Sony X80J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD55X80J) – 2021: $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
Find all 55 to 65-inch TVs on sale here.
70 to 79-inch TVs
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR75X90J) – 2021: $1,999.99 (regularly $2,999.99)
- LG 77-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED77C1AUB) – 2021: $3,999.99 (regularly $4,699.99)
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75QN90AAFXZC) – 2021 – Titan Black: $3,799.99 (regularly $4699.99)
- Sony X80J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD75X80J) – 2021: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75QN900AFXZC) – 2021 – Stainless Steel: $6,999.99 (regularly $8,999.99)
Find all 70 to 79-inch TVs on sale here.
80-inch and bigger TVs
- LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (86NANO90UPA) – 2021: $3,199.99 (regularly $4,199.99)
- Sony X91J 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD85X91J) – 2021: $2,999.99 (regularly $3,799.99)
- Samsung 85-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN85Q70AAFXZC) – 2021: $2,999.99 ($3,499.99)
- Sony X85J 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD85X85J) – 2021: $2,599.99 (regularly $3,299.99)
- Samsung 85-inch 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN85QN900AFXZC) – 2021 – Stainless Steel: $8,999.99 (regularly $12,999.99)
Find all 80-inch and bigger TVs on sale here.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy