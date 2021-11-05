Best Buy’s first batch of Black Friday deals offers impressive discounts

In a world where Canadian tech dealers are in fierce competition for our Black Friday shopping dollars, we’re all winners. Case in point is Best Buy’s “Cross It off Your List” sale, featuring discounts upwards of 50% on a number of big-brand items. Check out the list below:

Logitech G502 Hero 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $20)

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 (save $50)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $519.99 (save $50)

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 32GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive for $6.99 (save $8)

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB 170 MB/s microSD Memory Card for $49.99 (save $90)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (save $25)

Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $129.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $184.99 (save $145)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels for $199.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $129.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate for $199.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate for $79.99 (save $50)

Garmin Approach S12 43.7mm Golf GPS Watch for $199.99 (save $80)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for $1,249.99 (save $150)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer for $89.99 (save $90)

