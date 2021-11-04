Tesla adds denser battery and more powerful motors into Model X

A few months ago, Tesla showed off a refreshed Model S and Model X. While the company was vague on what upgrades users could expect, most of the company’s spotlight seemed turned towards the fact that there it features a new yoke steering device and a gaming PC’s worth of power packed inside.

Now, new EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) documents are out that show off powertrain upgrades, slight battery density improvements and the more powerful ‘AC permanent magnet motors’ in the long-range trim, according to Electrek. While these changes are interesting, they don’t change the max range of the car.

The new battery features a density of 182.2wh/kg instead of 165wh/kg that was offered before. This extra density has also allowed Tesla to bring the overall energy capacity of the battery down to 100kWh instead of 103kWh. This has resulted in the car being 200lbs lighter, which also helps offset the slightly smaller battery.

The company is also looking to add cloud syncing to your Tesla profile. This could mean that map favourites, seat settings and other features tailored to each driver may be able to follow them between vehicles. This will be especially useful to anyone that owns more than one Tesla.

This feature was first mentioned by Elon Musk on Twitter in 2017.

Source: Electrek, Engadget