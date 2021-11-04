Samsung Galaxy S21 FE dummy model spotted in hands-on video

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted online by LetsGoDigital in a hands-on video.

We’ve seen several renders of the unreleased, rumoured phone, but now, Jermaine Smit (Concept Creator), has gotten his hands on a mock-up sample of the upcoming phone.

The YouTube video showcases the phone in a gray colour variant with a triple camera setup, 6.4-inch AMOLED display and plastic back panel.

Smit’s sample doesn’t actually feature cameras, but he’s expecting to receive additional parts soon. The S21 FE is slated to feature a 32-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto. The phone is also poised to launch in white, light purple, light green and possibly a blue variant.

Additionally, rumours point to the handset sporting 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM/256GB of storage. Further, the phone is set to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Android 11 and a 4,370mAh battery source.

Source: Concept Creator, LetsGoDigital