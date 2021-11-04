Public Mobile offering 2GB of bonus monthly data to new customers

Public Mobile is now offering a switch-over bonus.

You can get 2GB of monthly bonus data when you activate a $35 per month plan when you use the ‘2GBBonus’ promo code.

“Activate today on any plan $35/mo+ using the promo code 2GBBONUS. Bonus data will be applied for as long as you’re with us,” the offer reads.

To get the deal, you’ll need to submit your email address on Public Mobile’s website. The carrier will then email the code to you with further information.

The offer is only available to new customers who activate online, and it’s worth pointing out that the bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan changes.

The bonus data might take up to two business days to get applied, and the promotion isn’t stackable.

This isn’t the first time Public Mobile has offered this deal, as the company released the same promotion this past June.