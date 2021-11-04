Microsoft says some Windows 11 features aren’t working due to expired certificate

Microsoft is warning Windows 11 users that some of the operating system’s features are failing due to an expired certificate.

Following the expiration on October 31st, Windows 11 is currently preventing apps like the touch keyboard, Snipping Tool and emoji panel from opening.

It’s unclear exactly how many users are affected by these issues, but for now, Microsoft has a patch (‘KB4006746‘) available in preview, which needs to be installed manually. However, while this fixes most issues, like the touch keyboard and emoji panel, Microsoft notes that the Snipping Tool app remains dysfunctional.

“To mitigate the issue with Snipping Tool, use the Print Screen key on your keyboard and paste the screenshot into your document,” says Microsoft. “You can also paste it into Paint to select and copy the section you want.”

The company says this is its suggestion in the meantime until it rolls out a formal resolution, which it will provide an update [on] when more information is available.”

