Homemade USB-C iPhone currently costs $100,000 on eBay

If you want to be the lucky owner of the world’s first USB-C iPhone, you’ll have to shell out a ridiculous amount of cash.

The fabled homemade iPhone that ditches Apple’s Lightning port in favour of USB-C currently sits at $100,000 USD (roughly $124,000 CAD) after 154 bids on eBay.

The listing describes the smartphone as a black 64GB iPhone X that doesn’t include a box or additional accessories. It’s worth noting that there are seven days left in the auction, so the cost is sure to continue to skyrocket.

Thankfully, the seller is offering free shipping to anywhere in the world, as well as a 30-minute call “if you have any questions” (what a deal). The listing also states that whoever buys the USB-C iPhone can’t “restore, update or erase” the device, and says that you must confirm you won’t open it or use it as your daily smartphone.

Oh, and the seller doesn’t accept returns, so if you change your mind, you’re stuck with it.

Ken Pillonel is behind this particular USB-C iPhone project, so it’s likely safe to assume that he’s also the lister of this auction. While Pillonel first showed off the project a few weeks ago, he recently released a YouTube video outlining how he was able to add a USB-C port to the iPhone X. This means that if you have the technical know-how and you’re hoping to save $100,000, you could build your own USB-C iPhone — at least in theory.

Image credit: eBay (geeken)

Via: Tom’s Guide