If you purchased a Pixel 6 Pro from Bell, you’ll likely have to wait longer for your order

If you purchased a Pixel 6 Pro through Bell, you might be waiting a little longer than you initially expected to get your hands on your new smartphone.

MobileSyrup has received a tip indicating that many people who purchased the Pixel 6 Pro through Bell have received emails stating that their order is at the top of the priority list and is expected to ship by December 10th.

The issue at hand is that until today, Bell’s internal stock indicator displayed the Pixel 6 Pro as “in stock,” according to the tipster.

Additionally, the tipster said the device they purchased through Bell is the ‘Stormy Black’ 128GB Pixel 6 Pro.

Through the Google Store, this variant won’t be ready to ship until December 30th, 2021. It’s unclear if other colours Pixel 6 Pro variations purchased through Bell are also experiencing shipping delays.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro stock issues. For example, on the smartphone’s release date, Google’s website indicated that the ‘Sorta Sunny’ Pixel 6 Pro won’t ship until January 18th.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Bell said the following:

“The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices are very popular and demand is high for these phones on the Bell network. We are working to fill customer orders as quickly as possible over the next few days.”

